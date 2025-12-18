Survivor Season 49 finale breakdown: From idol plays to fire-making, Savannah Louie emerges as winner

Survivor Season 49 finale: A dramatic episode delivers a historic all-female Final Three and crowns the Sole Survivor after big moves, fire-making chaos, and a tense jury vote.

LM US Desk
Updated18 Dec 2025, 10:51 AM IST
The Survivor Season 49 finale began with high tension as Kristina Mills, Rizo “Rizgod” Velovic, Sage Ahrens-Nichols, Savannah Louie, and Sophi “Soph” Balerdi fought to stay alive in the game. Rizo finally played his hidden immunity idol at the final five, cancelling votes against him and sending Kristina out of the game. Kristina admitted in her exit that the others made the right choice, as she “had her final three speech ready to go," Gold Derby reported.

Savannah Louie dominates when it matters most

Savannah once again proved why she was considered the biggest threat. She won the final five immunity challenges, earning her fourth individual immunity of the season. The win guaranteed her safety and forced the remaining players to turn on one another, knowing time was running out.

Soph’s big win changes everything

At the final four, Soph shocked everyone by winning the last immunity challenge. Her victory guaranteed her a seat at the Final Tribal Council and gave her the power to decide who would compete in the fire-making challenge. Soph chose to take Sage directly to the final three, while Savannah and Rizo were sent to make fire.

Fire-making ends Rizo’s run

In the fire-making challenge, Savannah quickly built a strong flame and defeated Rizo with ease. Rizo was eliminated just one step away from the final, ending his bold and unpredictable journey through the game.

A historic all-female Final Three

Savannah, Soph, and Sage made history as the first all-female Final Three in 20 seasons. At the Final Tribal Council, each finalist explained her game. Soph focused on her social survival, Sage highlighted her strong relationships, and Savannah emphasized her adaptability to challenges.

Survivor Season 49 winner

When Jeff Probst revealed the jury votes, Savannah Louie emerged as the winner of Survivor 49. Soph finished second, while Sage received one vote. Savannah took home the $1 million prize, closing the season with a powerful and memorable victory.

FAQs

Q1. Who won Survivor Season 49?

Savannah Louie won Survivor Season 49 and took home the $1 million prize.

Q2. Who were the finalists in Survivor Season 49?

The final three were Savannah Louie, Sophi “Soph” Balerdi, and Sage Ahrens-Nichols.

Q3. Why was Survivor Season 49’s finale historic?

It featured the first all-female Final Three in 20 seasons of Survivor.

Entertainment
