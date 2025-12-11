Survivor Season 49 narrows to five after Steven is blindsided despite a late-game advantage play

One of Survivor Season 49’s most methodical players left the game on Wednesday night, cut loose just days before the finale. The final-six standoff left alliances scattered and cleared the path for only five players heading into next week’s finish.

How did the plan unravel for final six of Survivor Season 49? The episode began with advantages everywhere. Savannah Louie won immunity, taking herself out of the line of fire. Rizo Velovic stayed protected too, holding an idol that has been public knowledge since the merge, USA Today reported.

Advertisement

The rest of the group arrived at Tribal with two more advantages in circulation. Both were played. Neither shifted the outcome.

Sophi Balerdi finally used her knowledge is power advantage, the tool that lets a player take another’s advantage if they are holding one. She tried to target Steven Ramm, but it didn’t work. Steven had already used his block a vote on Savannah earlier in the day, leaving Sophi with no advantage to steal and no swing vote to control.

Sophi chose not to attempt a grab for Rizo’s idol, stepping away from the move that had been floated since the merge. It followed a quiet shift in dynamics after the reward outing with Rizo and Savannah, where the three read letters from home and talked through the next phase of the game.

Advertisement

Who was voted out in final six of Survivor Season 49? Steven Ramm became the final castaway eliminated before the finale. The vote was 4-1. Even after his safety play against Savannah, his closest allies, Sage Ahrens-Nichols and Kristina Mills, turned against him. They had debated keeping him for challenge strength, but later agreed he was the larger long-term threat. Fans called it “literally one of the worst moves in the new era, hands down.”

Steven said afterwards, “It feels pretty amazing not to be an imposter… now I realize I do deserve to be here.”

Who remains in the game? Five players are left, as season 49 closes in on its finale - Kristina Mills, Rizo Velovic, Sage Ahrens-Nichols, Savannah Louie and Sophi Balerdi.

Advertisement

Where can you watch Survivor Season 49? Filmed in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands, the final episode now moves into its last challenge. The show can be watched on CBS. It can also be streamed live on Paramount+, provided you subscribe to the Paramount+ with Showtime plan. Episodes can be streamed the next day for subscribers of any Paramount+ plan. The previous 48 seasons of the show are all available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.

FAQs Who was voted out on Survivor this week? Steven Ramm was eliminated in a unanimous 4–1 vote ahead of the Survivor Season 49 finale.

Why was Steven blindsided? Steven's allies decided that he was too strong a threat going into the final challenges.

Advertisement