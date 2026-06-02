‘Sushmita Sen can buy anybody she wants on the planet’: Lalit Modi opens up about his relationship with ex-girlfriend

Lalit Modi has spoken warmly and candidly about his former relationship with Sushmita Sen. The IPL mastermind made his remarks during an interview with Karishma Mehta of Humans of Bombay. He described the former Miss Universe as an extraordinarily special person in his life.

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Lalit Modi said Sushmita had played a significant role in shaping who he became. He called their relationship “very, very special” with the fondest memories.

“Sushmita was very special to me. She made me grow into a lot of things that I am today and was extremely special,” Modi said.

The two were close, but distance and career commitments eventually pulled them apart. Her work was based in India while his life was in London. Despite the separation, he insisted that she remained a very dear friend.

He spoke with visible admiration about Sushmita's personal life and choices. She has raised two daughters as a single mother, which left Modi in awe.

“I sit in amazement and look at her, how she grows and grows and grows. I just wish her all the best,” Modi said.

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‘Gold-digger’ Sushmita Sen The conversation took an interesting turn around Sushmita's diamond remark. Mehta shared that Sushmita had jokingly said she was not a ‘gold-digger’ as she preferred diamonds over gold.

Modi immediately jumped in to defend and enthusiastically celebrate that statement. According to Modi, Sushmita Sen is an extremely wealthy and successful woman. She has earned everything herself, he insisted, without anyone's help.

Modi then made a remarkably candid and self-deprecating confession about their dynamic. He said every time they went out, Sushmita paid for everything herself. He described himself as having been a "kept boyfriend" in that relationship.

He pushed back firmly against anyone who had called Sushmita a gold-digger. Modi said the label was entirely false and deeply unfair to her character.

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If anything, he joked, he himself was the diamond-digger in that relationship. Sushmita Sen is a diamond, he added.

Lalit Modi declared, “When somebody says she's a gold-digger, no. Lalit was a diamond-digger. She was truly a diamond.”

“Sushmita is a woman who is very proud. I'm going to say this very happily. She is a remarkable, self-made lady. She will never accept anything from anybody,” Modi said.

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“She is extremely well-to-do. Touch wood, she can buy what she wants and do what she wants. She can probably buy anybody she wants on the planet,” Modi quipped.

Who is Lalit Modi? Lalit Modi is an Indian businessman and former cricket administrator. He is best known as the founder and first Commissioner of the IPL.

Modi conceptualised the franchise-based T20 league and launched it in 2008. The IPL transformed global cricket into a multi-billion-dollar sporting business.

He served as BCCI Vice President from 2005 to 2010. Financial allegations during the 2010 IPL season led to his suspension.

Also Read | None of your business: Sushmita Sen slams naysayers after Lalit Modi revelation

In 2013, the BCCI imposed a permanent life ban on him. A committee found him guilty of serious misconduct.

Modi fled India in 2010 amid investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He faces charges of financial fraud, money laundering and tax evasion. He currently resides in London and has evaded multiple extradition attempts.

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Modi also briefly acquired citizenship in the South Pacific nation of Vanuatu. However, Vanuatu's Prime Minister cancelled his passport, following international media scrutiny.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.