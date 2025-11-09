Sussanne Khan opens up after mom Zarine Khan's death, pens emotional note: ‘Until we all meet again’

Interior designer, veteran actor Sanjay Khan's daughter, Sussanne Khan, lost her mother Zarine Khan on Friday. After conducting Khan's last rites, Sussanne Khan penned a note on Instagram for her mother. Pouring her heart out, she talked about her mother, who was her guiding light.

Sussanne Khan's first post on Instagram after mom Zarine Khan's death Sussanne Khan, who was previously married to Hrithik Roshan, posted a bunch of throwback memories with Zaine Khan. Capturing their happy moments from different occasions, she wrote, “My bestestttttt friend, my God, my life… Our beautiful mummy.. you are always going to be our guiding light.”

Remembering her mother, Khan added, “You taught us all to live it our own way… with the epitome of grace and love… May we all be even half as much light as amazing as you were.. n our lives will be happy…. We love you beyond love, beyond life.. and from now until we all meet again n laugh and dance together.. you teach the angels in heaven how to love… they are so lucky to have you (sic).”

Adding a bunch of heartbroken and praying hands emojis, she concluded her note, saying, “P.S You took all our hearts with you.”

Celebs react to Sussanne Khan's emotional note Soon after she shared the post, celebrities rushed to the comment section to extend love and condolences. Among them were Sonal Chauhan, Preity Zinta, Abhay Deol, Huma Qureshi, Maheep Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and Karishma Tanna, among others.

Who was Zarine Khan Zarine Khan was the wife of veteran actor Sanjay Khan. Zarine and Sanjay had three kids-- Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali and Simone Arora.

She passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest in Mumbai. Her last rites were held on Friday. Zayed Khan conducted the rituals of her last rites.

Several celebrities, including Jackie Shroff, Bobby Deol, Zoya Akhtar, Rani Mukerji, Gauri Khan and Seema Sajdeh, were snapped reaching Khan's residence after her death.

The funeral was attended by Hrithik Roshan, Aly Goni and Saba Azad at Juhu Crematorium, Mumbai.

The Khan family's friends from the industry, like Sweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Neelam Kothari, Jasmine Bhasin, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani, also paid their last respects.

A prayer meet will be held on Monday at Mumabi's JW Marriott.

