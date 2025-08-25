Suvi Suvvi song: Second single from Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' to release on this date

The team behind the upcoming Telugu film ‘OG,’ starring Pawan Kalyan, has announced that the film’s second single, titled Suvi Suvvi, will be released on August 27 at 10:08 am.

Advertisement

This romantic number marks a shift in tone from the film’s first single ‘Firestorm’, which was known for its intense and fiery style.

The music for ‘Suvi Suvvi’ has been composed by Thaman S, who is also scoring the entire soundtrack for ‘OG’.

Advertisement

A newly released poster reveals a softer, romantic side of the film, featuring leads Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan.

Also Read | Pawan Kalyans fans cheer outside theatres, roads in Vijayawada on Hari Hara Veera Mallu release

Meet the cast of ‘OG’ Directed by Sujeeth, OG follows the story of Ojas Gambheera (played by Kalyan), a gangster who returns from exile to Mumbai on a high-stakes mission. The film also marks Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi’s debut in Telugu cinema, where he plays the main antagonist. The cast includes Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, Shaam, and Harish Uthaman.

Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment, OG has drawn attention for its stylish visuals, action sequences, and dark narrative. The film is set for a worldwide release on 25 September, where it will face off at the box office with Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Advertisement