Swapped to Apex: Top 8 films to watch on Netflix in India right now.

Netflix India’s trending chart is currently packed with a wide mix of content, offering viewers everything from suspense thrillers and emotional dramas to high-energy action and quirky storytelling. The latest top-performing titles show how diverse audience tastes have become, with regional stories, experimental narratives and mainstream crowd-pleasers all finding strong traction.

1. Raakaasa Raakaasa is a 2026 Indian Telugu-language fantasy horror-comedy that was released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

The plot follows Veerababu (played by Sangeeth Shobhan), a carefree NRI who returns to his village from the USA after ten years to marry his longtime lover. However, he accidentally awakens an ancient Brahma Rakshasa (a powerful demon) and triggers a village curse that demands a sacrifice. The narrative blends supernatural thrills with slapstick humor as Veeru tries to survive the monster's wrath.

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It marks a significant project for Pink Elephant Pictures and was directed by debutante Manasa Sharma.

2. Biker Released just last month on April 3, 2026, Biker is an Indian Telugu-language sports drama that has been making waves for its focus on the world of professional motocross.

Directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara, the film stars Sharwanand as Vikas "Vicky" Narayan. He is a gifted rider who was pushed toward championship glory by his demanding father, Sunil (Rajasekhar). After a devastating accident causes Vikas to walk away from the track, he is forced to confront a deep-seated family rift and a stagnant personal life. Ultimately, he must decide if he can overcome his past trauma and return to the dirt for one final, redemptive shot at motocross history.

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3. Swapped Released in May 2026, Swapped is a vibrant animated adventure from Skydance Animation and Netflix that follows Ollie, a curious, otter-like Pookoo, and Ivy, a spirited, bird-like Javan. In a world of animal-plant hybrids divided by ancient distrust, the two accidentally trigger a magical plant pod that swaps their bodies, forcing them to "walk a mile in each other’s shoes." Guided by a fish named Boogle, they trek across a treacherous valley to find a cure. Along the way, they uncover the truth about the legendary Firewolf and ultimately unite their rival species to save their home from destruction.

The film features a voice cast led by Michael B Jordan and Juno Temple.

4. Apex The film follows Sasha (Charlize Theron), a rock climber and kayaker who retreats into the remote Australian wilderness to find solace and healing after a personal tragedy. Her journey for peace takes a terrifying turn when she realizes she is being stalked by a relentless serial killer.

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What begins as a solo expedition transforms into a high-stakes, psychological game of cat-and-mouse. Forced to use her expert survival skills and the rugged terrain to her advantage, Sasha must outmaneuver her predator in a brutal fight for her life where the hunter becomes the hunted.

The film also features Taron Egerton.

5. Do Deewane Sheher Mein Released on February 20, 2026, Do Deewane Seher Mein is a contemporary romantic drama directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The plot follows Shashank (Siddhant Chaturvedi), a marketing professional struggling with a speech impediment, and Roshni (Mrunal Thakur), a young woman battling body image insecurities. They meet through an arranged marriage setup in Mumbai, finding a rare connection through their shared vulnerabilities.

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6. Youth The 2026 film Youth is a Tamil coming-of-age romantic comedy that marks the directorial debut of Ken Karunas, who also stars as the lead. The plot centers on Praveen, a carefree 15-year-old determined to find "true love" before his school years end. His journey through teenage infatuation and multiple relationships leads to a series of comedic heartbreaks and a reality check that shifts his perspective.

7. Toaster Released on April 15, 2026, Toaster is a dark comedy thriller starring Rajkummar Rao as Ramakant, a legendary miser whose life unravels over a kitchen appliance. The chaos begins when Ramakant gifts a ₹5,000 toaster to a couple whose wedding is annulled just a day later.

Desperate to reclaim his money, he attempts to retrieve the gift, only to discover it was donated to an orphanage. His obsessive pursuit spirals into a nightmare of accidental deaths, blackmail by a voyeuristic neighbor, and a political conspiracy involving a hidden SD card.

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The film also features Sanya Malhotra, Archana Puran Singh, and Upendra Limaye.

8. Dhurandhar Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a high-stakes spy thriller featuring an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh. The story centers on Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates the volatile criminal syndicates and political power structures of Karachi’s Lyari district. Posing as Hamza Ali Mazari, he aligns himself with local gangsters like Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) to dismantle a sprawling terror network targeting India.