Swara Bhaskar turns ‘Girl Crush Advocate’ in X bio after 'everyone is Bisexual' remark

Actor Swara Bhaskar, known for never shying away from speaking her mind, has once again become the centre of social media debate. The Veere Di Wedding star recently faced heavy trolling after she said that “all humans are fundamentally bisexual” during an interview. She also revealed that her long-time crush is Dimple Yadav, wife of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

The remarks quickly went viral, triggering a wave of criticism online. But Swara, unfazed by the backlash, decided to hit back at trolls in her signature tongue-in-cheek style-- by updating her X bio.

Also Read | Google Pay joins hands with L&T finance to offer personal loans

On Friday, the actor posted on X: “Thought it’s time to change the bio”. Her new bio now reads: “Girl crush advocate. Part-time actor, full-time Twitter pest. Chaos Queen. Shopping my way through the apocalypse. Free Palestine.”

The cheeky addition of “girl crush advocate” appears to be a direct response to those mocking her comments. Swara also shared a screenshot of the definition of “girl crush” along with the caption: “Honestly… what is the big deal?”

What Did Swara Say? In an interview with Screen, Swara Bhaskar claimed that heterosexuality is a construct imposed by society. “If people were truly free to live as they wished, everyone would be bisexual. The idea of boy-girl relationships has been imposed on us for thousands of years,” she said.

She further argued that heterosexuality was normalised largely to ensure human reproduction. When asked about her personal crush, Swara openly named Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, joking that her confession might not sit well with her own husband’s political future in Uttar Pradesh.

The online reaction Swara’s statements sparked mixed responses, with many users accusing her of being “out of touch.” One X user wrote: “You are so brave!!” While another user wrote: “Why is she generalising? We are not all bisexual. Heterosexuality is not just about reproduction.”

A third user mocked her analogy, commenting: “If I understand her correctly, she is saying we’re not designed to eat food but we do it just to survive!”