Swasika returns home safely after Dubai airport shutdown amid Israel-Iran tensions, says 'No heavy panic'

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 4 (ANI): Tensions in the Middle East have affected air travel after the United States and Israel launched a preemptive attack on Iran. Following the strikes, Dubai airport was shut down, leaving many passengers stranded as the situation grew tense.

Amid the situation, Malayalam actress Swasika has safely returned to India. The actor was spotted at the Cochin International Airport after landing back home, early Wednesday morning.

While speaking to media about her experience, Swasika said there was no "heavy panic situation," but admitted that being in another country during such a time can make anyone feel anxious. "Heavy panic situation is not there, but still, as we are from another country, so definitely we will get a little panic... I was supposed to come on 28th February... Everything was under control...," Swasika said.

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta was also stranded in the United Arab Emirates during the same conflict. She shared on social media that she has now returned safely to India.

She penned a note which read, "Back home. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. It was very tough to be in the situation that we all were. Truly God's blessing to safe! It started when I was at the airport on the 28th(Sunday). By 1pm, the airport was closed, chaos all around as none of us knew what happened. Then the news started coming of the missile attack and no one knew what the next minute held for us. Strangers consoling each other, all calling their families back home."