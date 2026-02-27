Swastika Mukherjee to star in movie Chheledhora, shoot to begin soon

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 27 (ANI): Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee is set to star in an Indo-American co-production movie 'Chheledhora', reported Variety.

The thriller is written and directed by Shieladitya Moulik. The Indo-American co-production, starring Swastika Mukherjee, will film across locations in Itanagar and Ziro in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Moulik, whose previous work includes the 'Sweater' and 'Surjo,' centres the film on Brishti, a divorced woman, flawed, wounded, and largely misread by those around her, who impulsively "steals" her daughter for a birthday celebration, only to find the child genuinely abducted.

An unexpected discovery sets off a volatile chain of events that sends Brishti on a life-altering journey. The film weaves together family drama, thriller elements and dark humour, with a morally complex female protagonist at its centre, and is aimed at the international festival circuit, according to Variety.

"'Chheledhora' is a story about broken parents discovering the courage and selflessness they didn't know they possessed. I'm deeply interested in flawed people who are still capable of love. This film may unfold like a road journey with unexpected twists and turns, but at its heart, it's about healing - about how children, often unknowingly, become the moral compass for adults. It's a very intimate story about second chances and rediscovering one's humanity," said Moulik as quoted by Variety.

Swastika Mukherjee is known for her roles in series and films like 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!' for Yash Raj Films, Buddhadeb Dasgupta's Telluride and Toronto title 'Janala,' Prime Video series 'Paatal Lok,' Netflix's 'Qala,' and, most recently, a gangster turn in 'Kaali Potka'

"Brishti is not an easy woman to like, and that's what moved me," said Mukherjee. "She is impulsive, wounded and deeply flawed, but her love for her daughter is instinctive and fierce. I was drawn to the vulnerability in her - the way this unexpected journey forces her to confront herself. At its heart, this is a very tender story about motherhood, forgiveness and finding strength in the most fragile moments," as quoted by Variety.

The film is co-produced by India's Handyyman and Sita22 Films, which operates across India and the U.S. Handyyman's previous credits include the streaming show "Hawa Badle Hassu" and the Indo-Italian-Swiss co-production "Interdependence."

Sita22 Films is a new production company founded by Anindita (Ann) Mukherjee, who spent four decades as a corporate executive at global companies.