‘Sweet Home’ actress Go Minsi denies school violence allegations, says ‘truth will come to light’

South Korean actress Go Minsi has issued a direct and emotional statement denying ongoing allegations of school violence, which surfaced online three months ago.

Go Minsi denies school violence allegation In a detailed social media post, the ‘Youth of May’ actress addressed the claims head-on, maintaining her innocence and calling for a more thoughtful public response in the face of unverified accusations.

“Having waited for several months for the results of the investigation, I have steadied and swallowed down my heart that has been shaken dozens of times a day,” Go wrote. “Now, I feel it is right to reveal my position for those who can no longer wait any longer.”

Go acknowledged having been a “reckless” student in her youth but firmly rejected the suggestion that her behaviour extended to acts of school violence.

Also Read | 5 best K-dramas to watch in 2025

“I recognise better than anyone that I was a student who enjoyed recklessness and spent my school years thoughtlessly. Although I may not be perfect due to the regrets I have, I have walked this path with the heart to live a better life sincerely. However, there is absolutely no reason for me to bear false accusations simply because my past was imperfect.”

The actress went on to express frustration at the public’s tendency to jump to conclusions in the absence of concrete evidence.

“What I need to acknowledge, I will acknowledge clearly, and what is clearly not the case, is not the case. I can state categorically that I have absolutely not engaged in school violence.”

She also criticised the anonymous nature of the original allegations and emphasised her ongoing efforts to prove her innocence.

“Outside of the unidentified community post revealing the identity of the ‘victim,’ there is nothing that can confirm the facts of school violence,” Go stated. “I am submitting all valid materials that support the evidence that I am ‘not’ the perpetrator, and I am in the midst of an ongoing investigation. Even if it takes time, I will never stop until the truth is revealed.”

Go Minsi: ‘The truth will come to light’ In a firm stance against the misuse of sensitive social issues, Go voiced concern over the broader implications of false claims.

“I believe that school violence, which is a serious social issue, should be strictly punished. However, maliciously exploiting it blurs the essence, diluting the seriousness of the genuine school violence issue,” she added.

“Even if it has been clearly stated that it is false, the way people make assumptions based on a whim and assert them can be incredibly cruel and horrifying in this chaotic world of rumours.”

Go Minsi’s statement marks her most detailed public response since the allegations first emerged in May via an anonymous online post. The actress closed her message with a resolute belief that the truth will eventually prevail.