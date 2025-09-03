Sweet Magnolias Season 5: Expected OTT release, filming locations, storyline, and new cast

Sweet Magnolias will return for a fifth season, with filming already underway and new faces joining the cast. The renewal was announced on World Book Day 2025, several months after season 4 dropped in February. The fourth season saw a dip in viewership compared to earlier years, spending just two weeks in Netflix’s global Top 10 and pulling in 71.2 million viewing hours. Still, the streamer has given the green light for another ten-episode run.

Where season 5 stands in production Cameras began rolling in early June 2025, according to What’s on Netflix, with shooting set to continue until mid-September. Cast members have been spotted in Covington, Georgia, where the show has filmed since season 1. Social media posts also revealed the production moved briefly to New York City, with the main trio - Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue - filming scenes inside Grand Central Station and Bryant Park.

New directors step in this season as well. Brooke Elliott is set to make her directing debut with episode 4, while JoAnna Garcia Swisher will direct episodes 5 and 6. Producers Matt Drake and Barret Helms are also back on the creative team.

What to expect from the new season Season 5 picks up with Maddie’s move to New York, where she accepts a marketing role that could shift the balance of her friendships. Helen and Erik’s engagement will bring a highly anticipated wedding storyline, while Dana Sue continues her own path of self-discovery in Serenity. Isaac begins a new romance with Michael, an old college frenemy, while Annie faces a dilemma over her education and future with Ty. JoAnna Garcia Swisher has teased that season 5 will deliver “the most romance” yet, promising butterflies for longtime fans.

New and returning cast Jamie-Lynn Sigler joins the cast as Nell Winters, a writer Maddie meets in New York. Other newcomers include Courtney Grace as Courtney Sinclair, John Gabriel Rodriquez as Clark Bellson, and Aidan Merwarth as Noah Wharton.

The core cast remains intact with Swisher, Elliott, Heather Headley, Justin Bruening, Brandon Quinn, Dion Johnstone, Carson Rowland, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, and Jamie Lynn Spears all returning.

When to expect season 5 on Netflix No official date has been set. Based on the filming timeline, What’s on Netflix estimates the new season will likely arrive between spring and fall 2026. A season 6 renewal has not been confirmed, though JoAnna Garcia Swisher told US Weekly she doesn’t believe season 5 is being written as the end.

FAQs When will Sweet Magnolias season 5 be released? It’s expected between spring and fall 2026.

Where is Sweet Magnolias season 5 filming? Filming is happening in Covington, Georgia, and New York City.

Who is joining the Sweet Magnolias cast in season 5? Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Courtney Grace, John Gabriel Rodriquez, and Aidan Merwarth are among the new additions.

Will this be the final season of Sweet Magnolias? Netflix hasn’t said; the show’s future beyond season 5 is still uncertain.