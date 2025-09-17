Sydney Sweeney gets ₹540-crore offer from Bollywood: What we know about the movie starring Hollywood’s ‘hottest star’

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney could soon be heading to Bollywood with a deal worth £45 million (nearly ₹540 crore). The 28-year-old American actress, famous for shows like Euphoria and The White Lotus, has reportedly been offered a role in one of India’s most expensive films ever.

The deal includes a £35 million ( ₹420 crore) fee plus £10 million ( ₹120 crore) from sponsorships. If she accepts the offer, Sydney will play a young American who falls in love with an Indian celebrity.

Filming is planned for early next year across New York, Paris, London and Dubai. Sources told The Sun that Sydney Sweeney was surprised by the amount. However, she finds the project tempting as it could boost her international fame.

“Sydney was shocked by the offer at first. £45 million is an incredible sum. But, the project is intriguing, and it could elevate her global profile even further,” the source told the publication.

“The Indian film industry is powerful and growing, and this movie is designed to bring its productions to the international market. Nothing has been decided yet, but it’s a huge opportunity and Sydney is weighing her options carefully,” the source said.

“Money isn’t everything, and she has many projects lined up, but this could push her to new limits as an actress,” added the insider.

Bollywood has seen global crossovers before with stars like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. Sydney Sweeney might follow the same path, making her one of the biggest US stars to enter Indian cinema.

Sydney Sweeney: Hollywood’s hottest star Sydney Sweeney is often described as one of Hollywood’s hottest stars, with her name regularly appearing in “hot” lists. In 2024, she featured in the Maxim Hot 100 along with Margot Robbie, Zendaya and others. In the same year, Glamour named her Woman of the Year.

Sydney Sweeney’s body is often a matter of discussion on social media. The actress once joked that her grandparents had called her “the best t*ts in Hollywood”.

Sydney Sweeney has flaunted nudity on screen across films and TV. In Euphoria, she became known for her topless and intimate scenes. She performed steamy moments in The Voyeurs and a topless shower scene in Anyone But You.

Nocturne showed her in intimate sequences while Immaculate featured her in nearly-nude, intense moments.

According to Sweeney, many young fans tell her that she has helped them feel more confident about their own bodies. As she strongly believes in body confidence, she believes in flaunting her curves.

“If you have b$$bs, great. Flaunt them,” Glamour quoted her as saying.

