Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino not together, parted ways in January: Report

Actor Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé, businessman Jonathan Davino, have called off their engagement as per multiple reports. Amid this TMZ revealed that the couple parted ways in January this year after spending seven years together.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino As per the Hollywood portal, Sydney and Jonathan have not been together. Reportedly, they have been living separate lives for the past few months.

Previously rumours about their break up surfaced on the internet. The couple had reportedly postponed their wedding which was set to take place in May.

Sydney and Jonathan got engaged in 2022.

The actor was seen walking out of a bridal store in LA with a garment bag in April 2024, as per E! News.

Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino break up rumours The rumours about their separation sparked when reportedly the Anyone but You actor checked in to the Beverly Hills Hotel for a longer stay, but without her fiancé. She was later joined by her girlfriends in the hotel after which they took off to the Paris Fashion Week.

On the other hand, Jonathan stayed back in LA reportedly overseeing the construction work at the actor's house.

While this was believed to be the early signs, the major hint was dropped by the former couple when Sydney deleted a kissing photo with Jonathan from her official Instagram handle.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Last weekend, Sweeney was seen attending with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell at his sister's wedding in Texas. About the event, a source told TMZ, “Sydney reportedly RSVP’d months ago. She’s been very good friends with the Powell family and has been very close with Leslie for a long time.”

It seems the actor is currently focusing on her career rather than walking down the aisle. “She’s exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects,” a source told People.

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino first sparked their dating rumours in 2018.