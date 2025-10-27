Sydney Sweeney says she 'look for things that challenge me'

Washington DC [US], October 27 (ANI): Sydney Sweeney, who is known for her roles in 'Everything Sucks!', 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Sharp Objects', shared that she wants to do projects that are out of the box and surprise the audience.

She was recently seen in 'Christy', which is a 2025 biographical sports drama film about the former professional boxer Christy Martin, played by Sydney Sweeney. The film, directed by David Michod and written by Michod and Mirrah Foulkes, chronicles Martin's rise to becoming America's most well-known female boxer in the 1990s, and later her husband's attempt to murder her in 2010.

Her film premiered at AFI Fest, and the ace star talked about her project, saying, "Christy's story is just absolutely phenomenal and even if I wasn't going to act in it, I wanted to be a part of it in some capacity to bring it to the screen, for more people to know about her and raise awareness for her story and how incredible of an advocate and role model that she is," said Sweeney as she both stars in and produced the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"But also as an actor, it's just a dream to be able to play all these different characters. That's why I fell in love with this, getting to put on all these different hats and shoes and lose myself and become other people," she added.

Talking about her preparation to play Martin, she underwent training for months and gained 30 pounds, "every single fight that you see is the same fight that she had in the ring. So every combination, everything you see is real life. So it was not only just learning how to box -- I had to memorise her exact movements in every single fight."

After such a transformative experience, does that change what Sweeney, who has The Housemaid and the third season of Euphoria coming up, wants to do next? "Yes and no. I'm always kind of looking for something completely new, but everyone's like, 'Sydney Sweeney's doing that?'" she said, adding, "It's exciting to challenge myself, so I look for things that challenge me in new ways or excite me in new ways," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

