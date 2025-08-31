Sydney Sweeney sparks dating rumours with Scooter Braun after romantic Italian getaway

Music mogul Scooter Braun and actress Sydney Sweeney are reportedly dating, according to an exclusive source speaking to Star, after the pair were spotted enjoying a stroll together in Venice earlier this summer.

Scooter Braun, Sydney Sweeney are reportedly dating The 44-year-old talent manager and the 27-year-old ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The White Lotus’ star were seen walking side by side in June, shortly after attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s high-profile wedding.

A video of the outing, shared widely on TikTok, shows Sweeney in a black floral dress, while Braun kept it casual in neutral tones and sunglasses.

While neither Braun nor Sweeney have publicly confirmed the relationship, a source close to the pair claims Braun has been quietly telling friends he is dating the actress, but asking them to “keep it hush-hush” for the time being.

Past Relationships Sweeney was previously engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino, 42, whom she began dating in 2018. The couple reportedly called off their engagement in February this year, and officially ended their relationship in April. During their time together, the pair were notoriously private, although Sweeney had often referred to Davino as a grounding force in her life.

In the months leading up to her split from Davino, rumours circulated that Sweeney had become romantically involved with her ‘Anyone But You’ co-star, Glen Powell. However, the actress dismissed the speculation while hosting Saturday Night Live in March 2024, telling viewers the rumours were “obviously not true.”

Braun, meanwhile, was previously married to entrepreneur and philanthropist Yael Cohen. The couple wed in 2014 and share three children: sons Jagger and Levi, and daughter Hart. They officially separated in 2021 but have remained on good terms.

Speaking in June on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Braun reflected on the end of his marriage, saying, “We’re family forever. It goes both ways. It’s not like there was one thing happening… Both people have to play a role in where we got to.”