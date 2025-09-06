Sydney Sweeney stuns in pink gown as red-carpet premier of Christy Martin biopic: See pics

Sydney Sweeney, 27, made a dramatic entrance at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, September 5, for the world premiere of her new film Christy. Wearing a light pink Erdem gown with a cinched waist and red hip detail that flowed into a train, the actor turned heads on the red carpet. She styled her hair in soft curls and opted for glowing, understated makeup, Outkick reported.

The glamorous appearance comes as Sweeney continues to balance her rising Hollywood profile with acting choices. Gossip sites and critics are already speculating that Christy could be the role that earns her an Oscar nomination, the report added.

Sydney Sweeney on playing Christy Martin In Christy, Sweeney portrays Christy Martin, the pioneering female boxer credited with bringing women’s boxing into the mainstream in the 1990s. The biopic looks at Martin’s rise from a coal miner’s daughter to a basketball scholarship athlete, to competing in ‘Toughman’ contests, and finally stepping into the professional boxing ring, the New York Post report stated.

The NY Post report added that to embody Martin, Sweeney underwent a gruelling transformation. She gained over 30 pounds, trained for over three months, and endured intense boxing sessions. She was quoted in the report saying she weight-trained in the morning, kickboxed for two hours, and then weight-trained at night.

She was quoted as saying, “My body was completely different, but I was so strong, like crazy strong.”

The actor, according to the NY Post, also refused to use a stunt double for fight scenes, often leaving sets with bruises and even concussions. She revealed in another interview that every single fight scene in the movie was her actually punching.

A story of triumph and survival The film also shows Martin’s turbulent personal life, including her landmark 1996 fight against Deirdre Gogarty at the MGM Grand, her rise as the first female boxer to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated, and her near-fatal 2010 stabbing and shooting at the hands of her husband and manager, James Martin.

Martin survived the attack and later rebuilt her life, coming out as gay and marrying boxer Lisa Holewyne in 2017. In the biopic, Tony Cavalero stars as James alongside Sweeney.

Controversy and career momentum Sweeney’s first appearance comes in the aftermath of her American Eagle ad controversy. The campaign in July, which had the tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” was condemned as racially infused wordplay. While she chose not to delve into the backlash during TIFF, she declared: “The movie’s about Christy, and that’s what I’m going to be there talking about.”

Even with the backlash, it was revealed that the campaign drove American Eagle’s stock up nearly 30%, showing that Sweeney has effects beyond Hollywood.

Sweeney is in Toronto just after the release of her indie drama Americana at the end of August, and amid growing chatter that Christy, slated for theatrical release in the U.S. on November 7, 2025, might be her coveted awards contender.

