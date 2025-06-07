Sydney Sweeney talks about her character in Euphoria season 3, says 'even worse'

Washington DC [US], June 7 (ANI): Sydney Sweeney shared some insight into her character's journey on the upcoming third season of Euphoria.

"Cassie is crazy," Sydney told Jimmy Fallon on the recent episode of The Tonight Show, before teasing that in the HBO series' new instalment ", she's even worse," according to E! News.

As for whether Cassie's character arc includes a walk down the aisle, as seen in recently leaked set images? Sydney wasn't willing to explain the meaning behind the pics, which show her wearing a wedding dress while walking down an aisle featuring the intertwined initials, "C" and "N." (Fans have speculated that the initials stand for Cassie and Nate, her character's love interest in season two, played by Jacob Elordi.)

"I can't confirm or deny," The White Lotus alum said before joking that the photos, "could be A.I."

Sydney, who announced her separation from fiance Jonathan Davino in May after seven years of dating, has been silent on the rest of Cassie's season three journey in Euphoria. However, during the past few months, a number of clues regarding the impending episode have been made public, according to E! News.

Warner Bros. Discovery global streaming chief JB Perrette announced at a tech and media conference in December that the show is expected to return in 2026, according to Variety.

And in addition to Sydney and Jacob, cast members such as Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry and Colman Domingo will also reprise their roles in season three, which began production in February. Meanwhile, Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, Rosalia and Sharon Stone will make special appearances on the series.