T20 World Cup 2026: Nora Fatehi, Badshah and Sivamani to headline opening ceremony at Wankhede

T20 World Cup 2026: Cricket’s biggest T20 spectacle is set to begin with a high-voltage dose of music and glamour as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off in Mumbai on 7 February. Ahead of the opening match, fans at the stadium — and millions watching worldwide — will be treated to a star-studded opening ceremony blending pop, classical and percussion-driven performances, ANI reported.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup organisers announced on Friday that rapper Badshah, actor and performer Nora Fatehi, neo-classical sitar exponent Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and celebrated percussionist Sivamani will headline the opening ceremony.

The line-up reflects the ICC’s effort to showcase India’s musical diversity on a global platform — from chart-topping hip-hop to classical and experimental sounds — before the first ball is bowled.

In an official statement, Badshah said he was thrilled to be part of an event that merges sport and entertainment on such a massive scale. He described cricket and music as powerful unifiers and said he was looking forward to bringing his trademark energy to the opening night.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma echoed the sentiment, calling the opportunity deeply meaningful. He said performing at the World Cup opening was an unexpected milestone and a chance to place the sitar in a bold, global setting. Sharma added that sharing the stage with Sivamani in front of nearly 60,000 fans made the moment even more special.

Sivamani, whose percussion work has crossed genres and generations, said both music and cricket transcend language and geography. Performing in Mumbai — a city closely tied to the game’s history — he noted, would be a celebration of India’s passion and rhythm ahead of a marquee clash.

Social media reactions to the announcement have been largely enthusiastic, with fans welcoming the mix of contemporary and classical artistes. Many users praised the inclusion of instrumental music alongside mainstream acts, calling it a refreshing opening for a global sporting event.

On the cricketing front, India will begin their World Cup campaign against the USA in Mumbai on 7 February. Placed in Group A, India will also face arch-rivals Pakistan, Namibia and the Netherlands in the group stage.

A successful title defence would see India become the first team to retain the T20 World Cup trophy and claim a third title overall — a record-setting achievement in the tournament’s history.