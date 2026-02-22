Taapsee Pannu: Assi actress reveals ‘embarrassing’ things actresses are asked to do in South movies

Actor Taapsee Pannu has spoken about the uncomfortable situations female actors sometimes face in South Indian films. In a YouTube podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, she discussed certain awkward and embarrassing demands made during shoots.

Taapsee Pannu worked extensively in South Indian films before making her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor. Her acting debut was for the Telugu film, Jhummandi Naadam. Next, she worked with Dhanush (Aadukalam), Prabhas (Mr. Perfect) and Ravi Teja (Veera).

It started with Mishra referring to Neena Gupta’s comment about Subhash Ghai asking certain actresses to wear padded bras. Pannu says the practice is common in South Indian cinema.

“They sometimes say in the South, ‘Wear a padded bra.’ The problem is that, on set, the director doesn’t know whom to say this to. There are usually only one or two women on the set. So, he has to tell the AD. Then, the AD tells the styling team or the hair department’s senior. And, then they come and tell the girl,” she said.

“These films fulfil certain fantasies. Some parts are shown in a way that feeds those fantasies,” the Assi actress said.

Taapsee Pannu added, “Just imagine how embarrassing it must be that, in the middle of shooting a song, someone has to get up and go, while everyone is watching to see, ‘Okay, what difference did that make?’ Then it becomes, ‘We still can’t see any difference, so go back again…’ This is what happens.”

The Bollywood actress also spoke about films cashing in on people’s fantasies. But, she refused to blame it all on the cinema.

“What are you taking away from those films? Are those visuals already in your mind? Did you just see a song and move on, or did you focus only on certain body parts? That can also be your perception,” she further said.

What Neena Gupta said In an earlier episode of the podcast, Neena Gupta reflected upon the time when Subhash Ghai asked her to ‘fill it up’ with padded bras.

“I was really angry at that time. I thought, ‘How can you say that! It’s so crass.’ Now, I think he was doing his work. The image he had of this character was like that. She was ‘full’. He didn’t ogle at me and made the comment. He said it just like that,” Gupta said.

The actress clarified that Ghai didn’t directly speak to her about it. He rather instructed the costume designer to make the changes.

Trick to go viral on social media With Taapsee Pannu, Mishra discussed the apparent trick to going viral on social media. For boys, it’s to get abusive. And, for girls, it’s taking off clothes.

“That helps girls go viral. They start getting ads, get to work in films and dance in item songs. Once you’re popular, you may change your approach,” Mishra said.

“I don’t know whether this is a joke on our society or on the person who is doing it. But, yes, it is a funny and strange situation,” replied Taapsee Pannu.

“I am not okay with it, which is why I am not a party to it. But, how influential am I in the larger scheme of things? That is the real question,” she said.