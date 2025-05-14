Taapsee Pannu helps underprivileged, distributes water coolers in summer relief drive | Watch video

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu visited slum areas in Delhi and offered relief from the heatwave. She distributed water bottles and water coolers to support the unprivileged struggling with soaring temperatures. She partnered with the NGO Hemkunt Foundation for the drive.

Taapsee Pannu helps people in Delhi slums Taapsee took to her Instagram account and shared a video from the drive. In the video, she was seen carrying water coolers and distributing them from door to door in the slums. She handed out water coolers and bottles to the people and interacted with them.

The actor also greeted them with folded hands.

Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, "Helping them equip themselves for this summer this time it was to help them store some cool water for their families. Joy of helping people out of your comfort zone is real, try it :).”

“Intention is all u need to make the next move. #hemkuntfoundation To contribute , link in bio,” another post read.

Internet praises Taapsee Pannu Reacting to the post, many praised Taapsee for her efforts. In the comments, a user wrote, “That's great job.” “Very commendable work,” added another one.

Someone commented: “You always do good work.”

Taapsee has been collaborating with the NGO for quite some time. Sometime ago, she aided people the underprivileged by distributing fans and coolers with her husband, badminton star Mathias Boe, on the occasion of Vaisakhi.

Visuals from the drive were shared by the NGO on Instagram. It was captioned as: “Vaisakhi diyaan lakh lakh vadhaiyaan! This Vaisakhi, let the spirit of giving shine brighter than the summer sun.”

Taapsee was last seen in Khel Khel Mein. She will be next seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? as ACP Komal Sharma.

She will also be starring in writer-filmmaker Kanika Dhillon for Netflix film Gandhari.

Talking about the film, Kanika told HT, "This is about a different sort of fear, or rather fierceness as a human being. To what extent can a mother go to protect her child? That idea is where Gandhari started. Action is something that I think is a very exciting genre. I've not done something like that before. So all these things came together."

