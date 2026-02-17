Taapsee Pannu reacts to Bihar's NEET aspirant death case: ‘We’ve stopped giving importance to such cases'

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu broke the silence on the ongoing case of the NEET aspirant whose death in Patna last month triggered an uproar. The actor who will be seen next in the upcoming film Assi, called that situation sad and added that people have normalised incidents like these.

Taapsee Pannu on Bihar's student death case Talking to news agency ANI, Taapsee Pannu said, “There would have been 79 more such cases on that day, not just here but across the nation. I feel very sad. On average, 80 such incidents occur in the country; it might even be more than that. We have now stopped giving importance to such cases, and we have normalised them, which is very sad.”

NEET aspirant's death case explained Her remarks come amid ongoing investigations into the death of a student who allegedly fell from the fourth floor of a coaching centre near AIIMS Patna, ANI quoted officials confirming on February 13.

Later, the aspirant died during treatment, as per police.

While there were reports alleging sexual assault in the death case, police clarified that doctors have not confirmed sexual or penetrative assault in the matter. However, a previous press statement claimed that during a forensic examination, traces of human sperm were found on an undergarment allegedly worn by the deceased at the time of the incident, reported ANI.

A DNA profile is reportedly being prepared to match it with the arrested accused and suspects identified by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

CBI takes charge The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing into the case, sources said. Earlier, on January 31, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the state government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, had urged the Central government to transfer the investigation to the CBI.

However, Independent MP Pappu Yadav from Purnea alleged that the SIT harassed the victim's family.

On 8 February, the parents of the deceased student joined protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, seeking justice. The father told ANI they had come to the national capital as justice had not been served in their state.

Reportedly, Patna Police has suspended two officers over delayed action and failure in the investigation.

Taapsee Pannu's film on sexual violence against women Notably, Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film, Assi, explores the growing cases of sexual violence against women. The courtroom thriller stars Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Kani Kusruti, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Supriya Pathak, Revathi and Naseeruddin Shah. It is scheduled to release in theatres on February 20.

