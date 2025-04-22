Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Lalit Manchanda dies by suicide in Meerut, stress and financial problems suspected

Actor Lalit Manchanda was found dead at his Meerut home on Monday, as per multiple reports. The actor has reportedly died by suicide at 36 as per authorities, reported News18. While no suicide note has been recovered reportedly, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor's death is suspected to be linked with mental stress and financial struggle.

Lalit Manchanda dies in Meerut The local law enforcement reached the location after receiving a report about the incident, reports suggest. Upon arrival, the officials found the actor dead.

The late actor's body has been transferred to a local facility for postmortem examination, reportedly.

Going by preliminary findings from the investigation, it is said that no foul play or third-party involvement has been suspected. Police continue to probe the death case.

After the incident, police have now initiated inquiries with his family and close associates to determine possible causes behind Lalit's death. As no suicide note has been recovered, authorities are also considering mental health and recent personal struggles.

As per reports, Lalit's close people claim that he has been dealing with mental stress and personal challenges for some time.

More details in the investigation are awaited.

His last rites were reportedly performed in Meerut on Monday evening.

CINTAA on Lalit Manchanda's death Confirming the loss of Lalit, on Tuesday, CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes Association) on their official Instagram account extended condolences. They posted a photo of the actor and shared, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Lalit Manchanda (member since 2012)."

Who was Lalit Manchanda? Lalit Manchanda starred in several Bollywood films and TV serials in brief supporting roles. He appeared in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, India's Most Wanted, Crime Petrol and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Reportedly, Lalit stayed in Mumbai for more than a decade before moving to Meerut with his brother six montha ago.