Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers finalise Dayaben after Disha Vakani’s exit; check details about the new actor

Good news for fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The iconic show will soon return with a new face as it seems the makers have found the new Dayaben. Dayaben remains one of the most popular characters of the show, previously played by actor Disha Vakani.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's new Dayaben Previously, the show creator Asit Modi confirmed that Disha won't be returning to the show, which meant the makers had to find her replacement. Amid this, News18 reported that Asit Modi has finally shortlisted someone for the role. Reportedly, he has been conducting auditions to find his new Dayaben.

While no details of the female actor have been revealed, a source told the news portal, Yes, it is right. Asit ji had been looking for a new Dayaben, and recently, one of the auditions impressed him a lot. Mock shoots with the actress are underway. It’s been around a week that she has been here, shooting with us."

Disha Vakani leaves Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Earlier this year, Asit Modi confirmed that Disha Vakani's exit from the show. He revealed that she won't be returning to the show, owing to her busy schedule with her children.

“I am still trying. I believe Disha Vakani can’t be back. She has two children. She is like my sister. Even today, we have a very close relationship with her family. My sister Disha Vakani has tied a Rakhi to me. Her father and brother are also family to me. You work together for 17 years, and it becomes your extended family," he told the same portal.

“It is difficult for her now (to return to the show). For women, life changes after marriage. Working with small children and managing the house is really a bit difficult for them. But I am still positive. I feel somewhere that God will do some miracle, and she will return. If she comes, then it will be a good thing. If for some reason she does not come, then I will have to bring another Dayaben for the show," he also added.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Sachin Shroff, Sunayana Fozdar, and Amit Bhatt.

The show's cast has changed several times over the years. However, the show remains on top of the TRP charts.

