Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Dilip Joshi lost 16 kg in 45 days, without gym or diet; here's what he did

Actor Dilip Joshi, best known for his role as Jethalal in the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is making headlines for his impressive weight loss transformation. Reportedly, he shed around 16 kilos in just 45 days. While that might seem normal, what makes his journey remarkable is that he achieved it without hitting the gym or following a strict diet.

When Dilip Joshi lost 16 kgs in 45 days Reportedly, it was just one simple lifestyle change that helped him lose weight.

Dilip Joshi on his viral weight loss Recently, Dilip was snapped out and about in Mumbai at an event. Talking to the paparazzi, he was asked about the secret behind his weight loss. Spilling the beans, he laughed and reacted to the buzz around it on social media.

Dilip told the media, “Areey, 1992 mein kiya tha bhai, abhi pata nahi kissi ne social media pe chala diya yaar (Oh, it was in 1992, brother. I’m not sure who posted it on social media now)."

After this, the paparazzi told Dilip about his viral transformation pictures doing the rounds on social media. To this, Dilip smiled and thanked them before walking away.

Inside Dilip Joshi's weight loss journey Previously, the actor opened up about his weight loss journey during an interview with Mashable India. He revealed that he lost 16 kgs just by regularly running for one and a half months.

It happened in the 1990s when Dilip was preparing for his role in the Gujarati film Hun Hunshi Hunshilal.

He said he would run every day after working in the office.

“I used to change at the swimming club and jog down Marine Drive to the Oberoi Hotel, even in the rain, and back. The entire run would take about 45 minutes," he shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dilip Joshi has starred in several Hindi films, such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Maine Pyaar Kiya, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, One 2 Ka 4, Khiladi 420, Dil Hai Tumhaara and Dhoondte Reh Jaoge, to name only a few.