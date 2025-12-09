Taare Zameen Par: Did you know that Akshaye Khanna was Amole Gupte’s first choice, not Aamir Khan?

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is making waves on social media with his latest role as a villain in Dhurandhar. However, what not everyone knows is that Akshaye was scriptwriter Amole Gupte’s first choice for the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, and not Aamir Khan.

In an interview with the Lallantop, Aamir Khan revealed that he had asked Amole to narrate him the story for the movie first, because both Akshaye and Amole were his friends, and he thought it would be better if he recommended the script to Akshaye.

“I asked Amole Gupte to narrate Taare Zameen Par's story to me first, so that I could recommend it to my friend Akshaye Khanna,” Aamir said.

“When the narration finally happened after 4-6 months,” he said, “I really liked the story, and told Amole that I really like the story and I'd call Akshaye and recommend it to him right away.”

However, the Bollywood superstar shared that he was a little hurt that Amole didn't offer him the role instead. “I had a question for him (Amole)— Why did you not offer me this story?”

Aamir cited Amole as saying, “I never thought you'd do this movie. But I'd like you to do it.”

Aamir and Amole's friendship dates back to school days. He shared that the scriptwriter is an excellent actor.

Fa9la does for Akshaye Khanna what Jamaal Kudu did for Bobby Deol Like Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna was also catapulted back to relevance in his villain era through Fa9la, the viral Dhurandar song in a different language.

Bobby has made a comeback in Indian cinema with his much-discussed entry scene in Animal, accompanied by the Iranian song, Jamal Kudu.

Critics now believe that Fa9la is that viral moment for Akshaye.