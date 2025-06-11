Taarzan The Wonder Car fame Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta welcome baby girl. See pic

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are blessed with a second child. They had a girl. The Drishyam actress and the Taarzan: The Wonder Car actor shared an adorable photo from the hospital and announced the news.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcome daughter Taking to Instagram, Ishita dropped a photo of her happy family. It features her with Vatsal, son Vayu and the newborn daughter.

However, the couple did not reveal the face of the new member.

Sharing the picture, Ishita wrote in the caption, "From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl."

See pic here:

Internet reacts to Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth's pic Reacting to the post, Suniel Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Ridhima Pandit, Bobby Deol, Sonnalli Seygall and Helly Shah congratulated the couple in the comments.

A fan also commented, “Congratulations Ajay Devgn firse dada aur nana ji bann gaye.” “You guys are already good parents. May God bless your family,” added another.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth met on the sets of their TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. They dated for some time before tying the knot in 2017.

In July 2023, the couple had their first child -- son Vaayu.

Ishita announced her second pregnancy on Valentine's Day. She wrote on Instagram: “9 years of knowing you, 8 years of loving you, 1 little love we created... and soon, our hearts will grow again. Ek valentine post toh banta hai @vatsalsheth.”

Talking about Ishita's second pregnancy, Vatsal in an interview with Hindustan Times called it a sweet surprise.

"Ishita walked in to our room and told me the news. I remember, it was one of those days when Vayu was super cranky. We did take time to let the news sink in before we decided to let the world know that the newest member of our family is due in July.”

He also revealed how he and Ishita discussed their duties through the second pregnancy, which was different from the time when the actress carried Vaayu.

“As a father, I will take care of my son and my wife, who needs special attention. Both of us have decided that once the baby arrives, I will take care of Vayu, and Ishita will be with our new angel,” said Vatsal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishita was last seen in Ajay Devgn and Tabu's thriller film Drishyam 2. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film was a blockbuster.

Ishita is currently working on a new film, starring Rakul Preet Singh.

Vatsal, on the other hand, was last seen in the Pan-India film Adipurush, alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.