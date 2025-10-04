'Taboo that cancer patient has to sit at home and do nothing is not true': Hina Khan on cancer-battling artists in Entertainment industry

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 4 (ANI): Actress Hina Khan, who was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer last year and is currently battling the disease, opened up about the taboos surrounding the cancer-battling artists in the entertainment industry.

While talking to ANI, Hina Khan stressed the importance of mental health and the love from the family in battling diseases like cancer.

"This taboo that a cancer patient has to sit at home and do nothing, and that their life is over, is not true. A few days are difficult, but after that, you can get back to work. You should have that will, that strength and the love of your family," said Hina Khan.

The actress, who is known for her role in the serial 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', says that she will never quit acting despite her health struggles.

"I will always keep doing this (acting), provided my body supports me. Your mental strength is the most important thing. Therefore, you must be mentally strong and remain happy. If you think this (cancer) is nothing, it becomes nothing," said Hina Khan while talking to ANI.

In a first, she opened up about her diagnosis in June last year. She took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, whom she lovingly calls "Hinaholics".

Taking to Instagram, she said, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

She continued, "I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings, and love," she added.