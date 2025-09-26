'Taken in a completely different direction...': Ektaa Kapoor reacts to Ram Kapoors weight loss controversy

Ektaa said, "It was just a week before I launched the 'Bade Ache Lagte Hai' promo, which featured a girl struggling with smaller clothes, thus again dealing with self-doubt, body shaming, and self-assurances. This was taken completely in a different direction. I want to talk about weight issues on television and more. But I had no idea how Ram Kapoor or a woman came along. Nor is he on TV, and neither is he battling weight issues. I had no idea how it went till that."