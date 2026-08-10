Tallulah Willis, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter, marries musician Justin Acee in Idaho

Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has married musician Justin Acee in Sun Valley, Idaho, more than a year after the couple announced their engagement.

Bruce Willis-Demi Moore's daughter gets married Willis, 32, and Acee exchanged vows over the weekend in a private celebration attended by family and close friends. The couple became engaged in December 2024 and have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye.

The wedding marks a new chapter for Willis and Acee, whose engagement was warmly welcomed by members of her family.

For her wedding day, Willis wore a custom gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Balenciaga. According to Vogue, she worked with stylist Brad Goreski on her bridal look.

Her sisters, Rumer Willis and Scout Willis, were also involved in the preparations. The pair attended Willis’ final dress fitting at Chateau Marmont before the wedding, marking a family moment ahead of the ceremony.

Scout previously joked about the evolution of her sister’s wedding plans, recalling that she had helped Willis look at wedding dresses on Etsy before the bride-to-be eventually settled on a couture Balenciaga creation.

Acee is a musician who performs professionally under the name NIGHTIES. While he and Willis have kept details of their relationship relatively private, his relationship with the Willis family has been publicly embraced by her mother and sisters.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2024, when Willis shared the news with her followers. Demi Moore subsequently celebrated the proposal on Instagram, congratulating the couple and describing it as a Christmas proposal.

Rumer also welcomed Acee into the family following the engagement. She described his relationship with her sister as a beautiful love story and expressed her happiness at being able to call him her brother.

The marriage comes after more than a year and a half of engagement and brings together members of the wider Willis family for an important personal milestone.

Willis is one of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s three daughters, alongside Rumer and Scout. The family has frequently shared glimpses of their close relationship, particularly around major personal occasions.

The Sun Valley ceremony appears to have maintained the couple’s preference for privacy. Neither Willis nor Acee has publicly released extensive details about the ceremony, reception or guest list.