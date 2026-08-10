Tallulah Willis, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter, marries musician Justin Acee in Idaho

Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has married musician Justin Acee in Sun Valley, Idaho, more than a year after the couple announced their engagement.

Bruce Willis-Demi Moore's daughter gets married Willis, 32, and Acee exchanged vows over the weekend in a private celebration attended by family and close friends. The couple became engaged in December 2024 and have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye.

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The wedding marks a new chapter for Willis and Acee, whose engagement was warmly welcomed by members of her family.

For her wedding day, Willis wore a custom gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Balenciaga. According to Vogue, she worked with stylist Brad Goreski on her bridal look.

Her sisters, Rumer Willis and Scout Willis, were also involved in the preparations. The pair attended Willis’ final dress fitting at Chateau Marmont before the wedding, marking a family moment ahead of the ceremony.

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Scout previously joked about the evolution of her sister’s wedding plans, recalling that she had helped Willis look at wedding dresses on Etsy before the bride-to-be eventually settled on a couture Balenciaga creation.

Acee is a musician who performs professionally under the name NIGHTIES. While he and Willis have kept details of their relationship relatively private, his relationship with the Willis family has been publicly embraced by her mother and sisters.

The couple announced their engagement in December 2024, when Willis shared the news with her followers. Demi Moore subsequently celebrated the proposal on Instagram, congratulating the couple and describing it as a Christmas proposal.

Rumer also welcomed Acee into the family following the engagement. She described his relationship with her sister as a beautiful love story and expressed her happiness at being able to call him her brother.

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The marriage comes after more than a year and a half of engagement and brings together members of the wider Willis family for an important personal milestone.

Willis is one of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s three daughters, alongside Rumer and Scout. The family has frequently shared glimpses of their close relationship, particularly around major personal occasions.

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The Sun Valley ceremony appears to have maintained the couple’s preference for privacy. Neither Willis nor Acee has publicly released extensive details about the ceremony, reception or guest list.

However, Willis’ couture Balenciaga bridal look and the involvement of her sisters have provided some insight into the celebration, with the family gathering in Idaho to mark her marriage to Acee.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.