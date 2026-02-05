Talwiinder addresses dating rumours with Disha Patani after viral video: ‘Caught us off guard, still figuring out…’

Love is in the air in B-Town. Dating rumours of Bollywood actor Disha Patani and singer Talwiinder surfaced online ahead of Valentine's Day. It all began when a video of the two holding hands at Nupur Sanon’s wedding went viral on social media. The two further fuelled the speculations when they walked hand-in-hand at a recent concert in Mumbai.

Disha Patani and Talwiinder dating? Talwiinder, aka Talwiinder Singh Sidhu, finally broke his silence about his relationship with Disha Patani. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Talwiinder commented on his viral video.

Talwiinder on dating rumours with Patani Revealing whether he is dating Disha Patani or not, Talwiinder revealed how the two met. “We just got to know each other just before the wedding, and all of this attention caught us off guard. We don’t want to give in to the pressure or the rumours. We are still discovering ourselves, still figuring out ourselves. I would just like to leave it at that because if they’re going to try to spread rumours, I am going to let the rumours be rumours," he said.

When asked about his thoughts on falling in love and relationships, the singer replied, “I fall in love every day, I am falling in love right now.”

Viral videos of Talwiinder and Disha Patani Patani and Talwiinder first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s big fat wedding in Udaipur. In the video, Patani was seen sharing a laugh with the other guests at the event. The highlight of the clip was the actor who held on to the arm of a man, allegedly Talwiinder.

The video also revealed the singer's face for the first time. Talwiinder usually paints his face before going public. He prefers to paint his face while performing to “strip away the ego.”

Talwiinder and Disha Patani in front of fans Almost a week later, Talwiinder and Disha Patani were spotted together in front of a live audience at Lollapalooza India 2026. The two walked hand in hand, making it a viral moment on the internet. Fans believed that Talwiinder and Patani were finally making it official as a couple.

Meanwhile, Patani is yet to comment on the dating speculations.

Before Talwiinder, Disha Patani was rumoured to be dating her co-star, Tiger Shroff, for a long time. The two parted ways in 2022, if rumours are true, but remained cordial.

On the work front, Disha Patani has Awarapan 2 and Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline. She is also a part of the upcoming Hollywood film, Holiguards Saga — The Portal of Force.