Talwiinder face revealed in viral video with Disha Patani? Why the Punjabi singer hides himself with paint

Punjabi singer, musician Talwiinder is known for his hits like Dhundhala, Kammo Ji, Funk Song and more. He is equally popular for his skeleton face paint as he refuses to reveal his face publicly. However, a video, claiming to reveal Talwiinder's face, is going viral on social media.

Talwiinder's face revealed in viral video? In the video, Disha Patani is seen with a man who is said to be Talwiinder. Going by multiple reports, the MS Dhoni actor is dating the singer.

The video is seemingly from Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon's wedding with singer Stebin Ben. In the video, Disha Patani is seen sharing a laugh with the other guests at the event. The highlight of the video is the actor who is spotted holding on to the arm of a man, allegedly Talwiinder.

However, Talwiinder is yet to confirm the video. On the other hand, Disha Patani neither confirmed nor denied the rumours of her alleged romance.

Live Mint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Reacting to the video, fans shared their excitement about finally seeing Talwiinder's face.

Why Talwiinder hides his face But, do you know why Talwiinder likes to conceal his face with paint? The 28-year-old musician once revealed that he prefers to paint his face while performing in public to “strip away the ego.”

Explaining the deeper meaning behind his face paint, he told the Indian Express, “It was never about hiding — it was about shifting the focus. Music should be felt before it’s seen. The paint strips away the ego, the distractions. It’s a reminder that the art is bigger than the artiste.”

“Everything around me influences my music, whether it’s love, loss, or resistance. I don’t box my art into categories, but if a song speaks to something bigger than me, I embrace that,” he added.

Multiple reports also claim that Talwiinder's face paint is an ode to his father. Reportedly, his father was a painter. Hence, he covers his face with paint to represent the art and his father.

Who is Talwiinder Talwiinder is singer, songwriter, and music producer. He was born as Talwinder Singh Sidhu on November 23, 1997. He hails from a Punjabi Jat Sikh family in Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Punjab.

He started singing at the age of four and was inspired by Punjab’s icons like Surinder Kaur, Gurdas Maan and Asa Singh Mastana.

At 14, he shifted to San Francisco. His music is known for blending Punjabi and Western sounds.