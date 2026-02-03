Tamanna Bhatia accused of using Ozempic; weight loss disappoints social media, ‘Looking malnourished’

A Reddit post has accused actress Tamanna Bhatia of using Ozempic for rapid weight loss. The allegation is connected to her recent look, where she was seen interacting with Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan.

“She denied taking Ozempic and said that a woman’s body naturally changes every few years due to age and hormones. But it is blatantly obvious that this is not natural,” the Reddit post says.

“Why do they deny this? Her body was unique and part of her charm. But now she looks malnourished like other female celebs,” adds the post.

Many users agree.

One of them wrote, “Funny how everyone's fitness routine magically started showing results right around the time Ozempic hit.”

“Most will resort to saying we do the OMAD (One Meal A Day) diet to avoid the speculation! Such hypocrites,” another user replied.

“Every other random celeb is now sharing fitness routine while looking malnourished instead of fit and slim. And the ones who are fit and slim due to their handwork, they don't talk much publicly,” posted another user.

Another user wrote, “She had such a beautiful, curvy body. When I say curvy, it’s a certain type of curvy which only suits a certain number of ppl, and she was one of them! I wished she had embraced that.”

“She looked absolutely fab in ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ song. Being a girl myself, I admired her curvy body, which was not fat but perfect. Now, she entered into a gang like any other slim girl. She really had an admirable body and probably she is the rare one where audiences are unhappy about her losing her curvy body and drastic weight loss,” came from another.

Another Redditor pointed out, “It is pretty shocking that even knowing this fact, and in an age of body positivity, so many people still fall prey to false standards.”

Did Tamanna Bhatia take Ozempic for weight loss? Tamanna Bhatia, also known as Tamannaah, earlier dismissed the allegations of using Ozempic for weight loss. In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar India, the actress said that she had a slender body type in her 20s.

“I am nearing 100 films. So, people have seen my work in so many different films and in so many different bodies, but essentially on the leaner side,” she said.

“A woman’s body is always changing, and every five years we see a different version of our own self… For me, I think COVID really hit my body hard and it became really difficult to keep my body the same weight as it was through my 20s,” she added.

What is Ozempic? Ozempic is a FDA-approved prescription injection, primarily used to manage blood sugar levels in adults with Type 2 diabetes. Doctors around the world have started prescribing it to suppress appetite and eventually lead to weight loss.

While many Bollywood actors are accused of secretly taking it for weight loss, not many of them agree. Ram Kapoor is one of the rare celebrities who has admitted to using Ozempic for weight loss.

