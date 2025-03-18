Tamanna Bhatia, also spelt as Tamannaah Bhatia, recently stepped out for Rasha Thadani’s 20th birthday bash, weeks after her breakup with beau Vijay Varma.

The actress looked stunning in her black bodycon dress, which she paired with a statement blazer, in keeping with the party's black or black-and-white theme.

However, Bollywood’s fashion police saw beyond her stylish appearance, and the fans couldn’t help but notice its uncanny similarity with a jacket Vijay Varma once wore for an event they attended together last year.

Social media went into overdrive, decoding outfit details and sparking debates about whether they were the fan-favourite couple was back together or if Tamanna just casually rocked her ex-boyfriend’s blazer like it was just another Tuesday.

Check out Tamanna Bhatia's sizzling look here:

Here's how the netizens reacted: Soon after the pictures went viral, a new rumour claimed that Tamanna and Vijay might still be together.

Celebrating the possibility of a fan saying, “Thank God they are together,” a hopeful netizen added, “Acha kasha relationship ko break up ka naam de diya tha inhone. loo dekh lo ni hoaa ba break up.”

“Bhai decide kr lo phle break up hua h k nhi,” a user asked.

However, several social media users pointed out that the blazers were very different from each other – Vijay's jacket had narrower stripes compared to Tamanna's wide stripped blazer.

“Are bhai same to same dusra blazer bhi to ho sakta hai,” a user tried to reason.

A netizen taunted, saying, “Apni ankhoo ka ilaaj krao bhai,” another added, “That is not Vijay's blazer. Can't you see the difference in stripes?”

“Dono alag blazer hain,” exclaimed another user.

A user joked: “Same same but different.”