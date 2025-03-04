Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, once adored for their chemistry on and off screen, reportedly ended their relationship, according to Pinkvilla. The duo, who had been setting major couple goals and even sparked wedding speculations, parted ways just weeks ago. While neither has publicly addressed the breakup, sources suggest the decision was mutual.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on claims of involvement in cryptocurrency scam

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma may have ended their romantic chapter, but their bond isn’t entirely broken. According to a source close to the duo, they parted ways weeks ago but still “plan to remain good friends.”

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the insider revealed that despite their breakup, both stars hold “mutual respect and admiration” for each other and are now focused on their packed work schedules.

The couple’s love story became public around the release of Lust Stories 2 in 2023, their first on-screen collaboration. While their sizzling chemistry grabbed headlines, Vijay had admitted that they never tried to hide their relationship, though they preferred keeping their private moments to themselves.

Also Read | Celebrity Breakups: Why the fall of fairytale romances keeps us hooked

In a candid conversation on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel, Vijay also revealed his perspective on love, stating that relationships should never feel restrictive. The former couple had agreed early on that there was no need to keep their love under wraps if they were genuinely happy together.

Tamannaah, too, had openly spoken about her connection with Vijay in an interview with Film Companion, sharing that their bond developed naturally.

For the Stree 2 actress, Vijay was a rare presence in her life—someone she felt completely at ease with, without the need to put up walls.

She once described him as a true source of happiness, cherishing the relationship for the lighthearted and genuine moments they shared.