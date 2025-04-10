Tamannaah Bhatia belly dances in Raid 2 song Nasha, reminds netizens of Stree 2’s Aaj Ki Raat: ‘Same clothes and style’

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is back with another dancer number and this time it is for Ajay Devgn's Raid 2. Recently a video from the making of the song was leaked online. Hours later, Tamannaah shared a teaser clip of the Raid 2 song, titled Nasha.

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia's new dance song Nasha The full song will be released tomorrow.

The teaser introduces Tamannaah flaunting her belly dance skills. Dressed in an embellished gold blouse and a flowy, white skirt with multiple thigh-high slits, she looked stunning.

She struck a full Bollywood moment at the beginning of the video with the wind dramatically blowing through her hair. The dance number is going to be massive with several background dancers behind Tamannaah. The video gave only a sneak peek into Tamannaah's dance. After a quick hip movement, the camera instantly focused on her face.

Sharing the teaser, T-Series' joint post with Tamannaah read on Instagram: “Sabke dil aur dimaag pe chadhega @tamannaahspeaks ka #Nasha! Song Out Tomorrow. #Raid2 knocking in cinemas on 1st May.”

Advertisement

Internet react to Tamannaah Bhatia's Nasha teaser Soon after the teaser drop, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani cheered loudly for Tamannaah in the comments. She wrote, “Aaanddd you’re ready to break the internet.”

Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “Perfect girl for this song.” “I'll watch this movie for Tamannah (sic),” added another fan. Yet another fan also said, “I'm losing my mind with that hip moves (sic).”

Advertisement

On the other hand, many also pointed out how Nasha is no different from Tamannaah's previous hit Aaj Ki Raat of Stree 2.

A user said, “Same hair same clothes same style.” “Same kind of clothes in every song...pls try something different next time....all the best (sic),” commented someone. One more posted in the comment section, “Why does she wear same clothe in every song?”

Tamannaah Bhatia's last dance number Aaj Ki Raat became a chartbuster of Stree 2. The film became the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of alll time. It was the sequel of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi's hit 2018 horror comedy.

Tamannaah's dance from Stree 2 was not the only highlight of the film. She also made a special cameo appearance as Shama.

Advertisement

Raid 2 It would be interesting to find out if Tamannaah has a similar extended cameo role in Raid 2 as well. Besides Ajay, Raid 2 stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor as well.