Tamannaah Bhatia 'messaged' Sidharth Malhotra after birth of his baby girl, calls him, Kiara 'cutest' couple

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who will soon be seen sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in 'Vvan,' shared that she reached out to her co-star soon after hearing that the actor was blessed with a baby girl.

Sidharth and his wife, actor Kiara Advani, welcomed their first child earlier this month.

Speaking to ANI at India Couture Week, Tamannaah said she sent a message to the couple soon after hearing the news. The 'Stree 2' actor, also called Sidharth, and Kiara "the cutest couple", adding that she always wishes them the best.

"I did message. And I think they both are just. That's the cutest couple ever. We always root for them. Both Kiara and Sid are just two amazing people."

Sidharth and Kiara, while announcing the arrival of their baby girl in an adorable post on July 16, wrote, "Our hearts are full, and our world is forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl."

The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama Shershaah. Kiara publicly revealed her baby bump for the first time at the 2025 Met Gala.

Meanwhile, the shooting for Tamannaah and Sidharth's starrer 'VVAN: Force of the Forest' began last month.

Directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Arunabh Kumar, the film is a joint venture between Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF). Set in the dense, mythical heartlands of Central India, VVAN is rooted in Indian folklore and promises a gripping cinematic experience filled with ancient legends, hidden temples, and secrets buried deep within nature.