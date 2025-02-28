Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on claims of involvement in ₹2.4 crore cryptocurrency scam: ‘Fake, misleading’

  • Tamannaah Bhatia has reacted to claims of her involvement in a cryptocurrency scam. Allegedly, Kajal Aggarwal is also involved.

Sneha Biswas
Published28 Feb 2025, 07:46 PM IST
Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia is reportedly being summoned by police in an alleged crypto scam. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_17_2025_000150A)(PTI)

Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia slammed ongoing reports about her alleged involvement in a 2.4 crore cryptocurrency fraud case. Reportedly, the actor was to be summoned by the Puducherry Police in connection with the case.

Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to involvement in cryptocurrency scam

Clarifying to Hindustan Times, Tamannaah Bhatia said in a statement, "It has come to my attention that rumours are being circulated alleging my involvement and dealing with cryptocurrency. I’d like to request my friends in the media not to circulate any such fake, misleading, and false reports and rumours."

Multiple news portals reported that Tamannaah and Kajal Aggarwal were likely to be summoned by the Police for questioning in the cryptocurrency fraud case.

Talking about the reports, Tamannaah also said, “In the meantime, my team is looking into the same to initiate appropriate action.”

2.4 crore cryptocurrency scam

As per a report by 123Telugu, a Puducherry resident Ashokan filed a complaint with the local police against a Coimbatore-based firm. He claimed that the firm deceived him and his 10 other friends of 2.4 crore through a cryptocurrency investment scheme.

Ashokan also mentioned that he was invited to the launch event of the company which was also attended by Tamannaah. Reportedly, Kajal also attended a subsequent function in Mahabaleshwar.

Reports claimed that police probing the matter are currently seeking clarification from Tamannaah and Kajal.

No official statement from the police has arrived in the media.

Meanwhile, Kajal is yet to respond to these claims.

Tamannaah Bhatia films

Tamannaah was last seen in Sikandar Ka Mukaddar, co-starring Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Sheirgill. It was a Netflix film.

She will be next seen in the upcoming horror thriller Odela 2. In the film, she is essaying the role of a sadhvi. She also has Karan Johar's Daring Partners, alongside Diana Penty in the pipeline.

First Published:28 Feb 2025, 07:46 PM IST
