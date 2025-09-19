Tamannaah Bhatia's Ghafoor: Shah Rukh Khan drops new song from The Bads of Bollywood, netizens react

Tamannaah Bhatia's Ghafoor: When Aryan Khan dropped his directorial debut series, The Bads of Bollywood, many wondered why Tamannaah Bhatia's special dance number was chopped from the show. Turns out, she is a part of a promotional music video. On Friday, the makers unveiled the music video, titled Ghafoor.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Ghafoor The dance video brings together Bollywood baddies. It begins with a conversation between Gulshan Grover, Shakti Kapoor and Ranjeet about a gangster named Ghafoor. The video goes on to introduce Bhatia, making a dashing entry. She grooves with the villains to the peppy beats of the song.

The dance is choreographed by Farah Khan. It is shot by S Ravivarman and edited by Tushar Parekh. The music and lyrics are by Shashwat Sachdev.

Sharing the song on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “The baddest of them all… #Ghafoor - Promotional Video out now! Music & Lyrics - Shashwat Sachdev Music Video Director - Farah Khan. Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out now, only on Netflix.”

Watch:

“A beat that refuses to sit still. Presenting Ghafoor, straight from the crazy world of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Ranjeet, Shakti Kapoor and Gulshan Grover in a special appearance," added the banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Netizens react to Tamannaah Bhatia in Ghafoor Reacting to the song, a user wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan's son will revolutionize Indian cinema and bring it more fame than ever before, just like his father did. Remember this well: he is the present, the future, and the next king (sic).”

“Listening to it on repeat. Catchy song (sic),” added another.

One more commented, “We need extended UNCUT BTS version of this song (sic).”

“She ate Jhanvi and how,” someone else compared Bhatia to Janhvi Kapoor.

Set against the glamorous yet challenging backdrop of Bollywood, The Bads of Bollywood is a co-creation of Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan.

The series features Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Arshad Warsi and Vijayant Kohli.