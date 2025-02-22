Mahakumbh 2025: Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, February 22. The Stree 2 actress also offered prayers at Mahakumbh.

The actress also launched the teaser for her upcoming film, Odela 2, at the Mahakumbh Mela the same day.

Mahakumbh, India's largest religious gathering, began on January 12, and will end on February 26, Wednesday, the same day as Maha Shivratri.

Tammannaah Bhatia launches ‘Odela 2’ teaser at Mahakumbh Tamannaah Bhatia launched the teaser for her upcoming film, Odela 2, at the Mahakumbh mela. The teaser introduces Tamannaah as Shiva Shakthi, a fierce protector and ascetic confronting malevolent forces.

A sequel to Odela Railway Station (2022), which was based on real crimes from the village of Odela in Telangana, Odela 2 shifts from a crime thriller to a supernatural thriller. According to the film's description shared by the movie makers, Odela 2 revolves around the village's rich culture, heritage, and traditions, focusing on how the revered Odela Mallanna Swamy safeguards the village from evil forces.

Other celebrities at Maha Kumbh Earlier, Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur also took a holy dip at Mahakumbh. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude and awe, saying that words could not fully capture the profound impact of participating in the massive religious event.

Previously, several other celebrities and singers, including Shankar Mahadevan, Anupam Kher, Hema Malini, Adah Sharma, among others, took a holy dip in the Sangam, at Mahakumbh.

Mukesh Ambani and family attend Mahakumbh This year's Mahakumbh also witnessed a lot of business tycoons.

Earlier, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Tuesday, February 11. Mukesh Ambani was joined by his mother, Kokilabaen Ambani, his sons Akash and Anant Ambani, daughters-in-law Shloka and Radhika, and grandchildren Prithvi and Veda.