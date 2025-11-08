Tamil actor Gouri Kishan calls out journalists 'body-shaming' remarks, says 'These will open up mental health issues...'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 8 (ANI): Tamil actor Gouri G Kishan has strongly called out "body-shaming" remarks made by a journalist at a recent event.

Speaking to ANI, Gouri described the comments as "ridiculous".

"My co-actor was asked, 'We see you picking her up in some romance sequences, how was her weight like?'. The second question to the director was that it was a miscasting because the hero is so tall, and I am out of shape or short... He (the journalist asking the question) then defended it for a long time," the actor told ANI.

Stating that the journalist defended his questions by calling them "facts", Gouri added, "For some people, women are just there and they shouldn't have an opinion. I was sidelined for the same reason. The fact that nobody spoke up is like everybody is ready to let go. What I want to do with my body is my choice. Such things can open up a lot of issues surrounding mental health, self-confidence, and self-esteem."

Following the incident, many came forward to show support for Gouri, including fellow actors like Samyuktha Viswanathan, Khushbu Sundar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and filmmaker PA Ranjith.

The Chennai Press Club, in a statement, also condemned the remarks, stating, "Raising questions aimed at mocking or humiliating a woman artist over her physical appearance, especially in a professional forum meant to discuss a film, is highly unethical, indecent, and condemnable. The Chennai Press Club strongly denounces such behaviour and urges fellow journalists to call out and question individuals who conduct themselves in a sexist or disrespectful manner."

Gouri G Kishan was present at the press meet of her latest film, 'Others', where she, as well as her co-star and director, had to face questions about her casting.

Directed by Abin Hariharan, 'Others' features Gouri in the lead along with Aditya Madhavan. The film also features Anju Kurian, Munishkanth Hareesh Peradi, Nandu Jagan, Mala Parvathy, and Vinoth Sagar, among others.