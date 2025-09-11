Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence donates ₹1 lakh to 80-year-old sweet seller after heartbreaking viral post

Actor and philanthropist Raghava Lawrence has once again won hearts with his gesture of kindness. The Tamil star has pledged ₹1 lakh to support an 80-year-old Chennai man and his wife, who earn a living by selling homemade sweets and polis on trains.

The elderly vendor, identified as Sri Raghavendra, came into the spotlight after a photo of him holding packets of sweets and a small signboard listing prices went viral on social media. The image highlighted the couple’s struggle and resilience, moving many online.

Sharing the photo on X (formerly Twitter), Lawrence wrote: “A post reached me through social media about an 80-year-old man and his wife in Chennai who make sweets and polis, selling them on trains to survive. Their resilience moved me deeply. I am ready to contribute ₹1,00,000 to support their journey, hoping it brings them comfort and strength.”

See the post here:

The actor further appealed to the public to help trace the couple, saying he had been unable to reach them on the number provided. “If you happen to see them on the train, do buy their sweets and support them in any way you can,” he urged.

Known for his motto “Service is God”, Raghava Lawrence has consistently used his platform for social causes. Through The Raghava Lawrence Charitable Trust, founded in 2015, he has funded medical treatments, provided job opportunities for people with disabilities, and even donated tractors to farmers under his Maatram initiative.

Reacting to his gesture, a user wrote, “Legend like you are same as God . Fraud pan India stars should learn from you.”

“U r real Thalaivar of Tamil cinema….helping hand for poor is the richest human nature,” another user wrote.

“You are truly a rare breed sir... Please act more. We wish to see you more on the big screen,” the third user wrote on X.

“That's a great move by a great personality,” the fourth user commented.