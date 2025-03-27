Tamil actor Shruthi Narayanan breaks silence after casting couch video goes viral, shares first post on Instagram

Tamil actor Shruthi Narayanan made her Instagram profile public once again after her video leak incident. She had previously restricted access by switching her account to private. Recently, an alleged casting couch video of Shruthi was leaked online.

Shruthi Narayanan shares first post after private video leak Breaking her silence on the matter, Shruthi shared her first post since the controversy. It is a series of photos from her photoshoot in a white and gold saree. Her post is part of her previous photo carousel.

She skipped the caption of the post and locked the comment section as well.

See post here:

Shruthi Narayanan alleged casting couch video Shruthi made it to the news after an alleged private video went viral. Reportedly, the video is from a private audition, which leaked recently. Sparking debate regarding the authenticity of the video, left many questioning the casting couch claims within the industry. Some on the internet also questioned the safety of those working in the films, referring to the outsider vs insider debate in Indian cinema.

Internet reacts to Shruthi Narayanan controversy Someone wrote on X, formerly Twitter, about the incident, “After watching that video of serial actress #ShruthiNarayanan I just want to say one thing to all the girls. There are a lot of fields that can make you greater, but cinema isn’t one of them. Never ever dream to become an actress especially when you’re an outsider (sic).”

“#ShruthiNarayanan It's truly disheartening and depressing to see talented actresses being exploited by venomous lowlife creatures in the #TamilCinema industry. The reckless goons exploit vulnerable women, the men behind the camera must be severely punished (sic),” added another.

One also shared: “If #ShruthiNarayanan audition was actually torture, it only exposes the cruel world of Tamil film/TV industry. If I had any power, I would find the predator behind that voice, kidnap him & make him do all that and more and video it and release it. These b******s shld be hanged (sic).”

Who is Shruthi Narayanan? Shruthi Narayanan is among the new talents in the Tamil film industry. She began her career with Tamil TV serials and starred in Siragadikka Aasai. The show airs on Star Vijay and JioHotstar.