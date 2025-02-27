Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Tamil and Telugu OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series in Tamil and Telugu will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and Aha.. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Plot: Dacoit-turned-guardian Maharaaj protects his granddaughter, Vaishnavi, and fights drug lord Balwant Singh. Years earlier, Balwant massacred Maharaaj’s village. Seeking justice, Maharaaj avenges his people, rescues Vaishnavi, and later inaugurates a dam in memory of his late sister, Nandini.
Original Language: Telugu
Stars: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal
Genre: Action/Drama
Platform: Netflix
Release Date: February 21
Plot: Vanangaan follows a deaf and mute man living with his sister in Kanniyakumari, doing odd jobs to survive. His rough nature often causes trouble, but he discovers a group of men secretly watching visually-impaired girls while they bathe. The film’s core focuses on how he takes a stand against them.
Original Language: Tamil
Stars: Arun Vijay, Roshni Prakash, Samuthirakani, Mysskin
Genre: Drama
Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Tentkotta
Release Date: February 21
Plot: Radha Mani, a mason, struggles with alcoholism, causing suffering for his wife Anjalam and their children. Their poverty worsens their hardships. When Radha is sent to a rehabilitation centre, his frustration grows as he desperately seeks freedom from the facility.
Original Language: Tamil
Stars: Guru Somasundaram, Sanchana Natarajan, John Vijay
Genre: Comedy/Drama
Platform: Aha Tamil, OTTplay Premium
Release Date: February 21
Original Language: Telugu
Stars: Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary
Genre: Comedy/Adventure
Platform: ZEE5
Release Date: March 1
