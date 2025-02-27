Tamil and Telugu OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend

A number of new Tamil and Telugu movies and web series will be available this weekend on OTT platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and Aha. Check out.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated27 Feb 2025, 12:33 PM IST
Tamil and Telugu OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend

Tamil and Telugu OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series in Tamil and Telugu will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and Aha.. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Daaku Maharaaj

Plot: Dacoit-turned-guardian Maharaaj protects his granddaughter, Vaishnavi, and fights drug lord Balwant Singh. Years earlier, Balwant massacred Maharaaj’s village. Seeking justice, Maharaaj avenges his people, rescues Vaishnavi, and later inaugurates a dam in memory of his late sister, Nandini.

Original Language: Telugu

Stars: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal

Genre: Action/Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 21

Vanangaan

Plot: Vanangaan follows a deaf and mute man living with his sister in Kanniyakumari, doing odd jobs to survive. His rough nature often causes trouble, but he discovers a group of men secretly watching visually-impaired girls while they bathe. The film’s core focuses on how he takes a stand against them.

Original Language: Tamil

Stars: Arun Vijay, Roshni Prakash, Samuthirakani, Mysskin

Genre: Drama

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Tentkotta

Release Date: February 21

Bottle Radha

Plot: Radha Mani, a mason, struggles with alcoholism, causing suffering for his wife Anjalam and their children. Their poverty worsens their hardships. When Radha is sent to a rehabilitation centre, his frustration grows as he desperately seeks freedom from the facility.

Original Language: Tamil

Stars: Guru Somasundaram, Sanchana Natarajan, John Vijay

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Platform: Aha Tamil, OTTplay Premium

Release Date: February 21

Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Original Language: Telugu

Stars: Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary

Genre: Comedy/Adventure

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: March 1

Business NewsEntertainmentTamil and Telugu OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend
First Published:27 Feb 2025, 12:33 PM IST
