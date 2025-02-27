Tamil and Telugu OTT releases this week: New movies, web-series to watch this weekend

Tamil and Telugu OTT releases this week: A number of new movies and web series in Tamil and Telugu will be available on OTT this weekend on platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video and Aha.. Let’s have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Daaku Maharaaj Plot: Dacoit-turned-guardian Maharaaj protects his granddaughter, Vaishnavi, and fights drug lord Balwant Singh. Years earlier, Balwant massacred Maharaaj’s village. Seeking justice, Maharaaj avenges his people, rescues Vaishnavi, and later inaugurates a dam in memory of his late sister, Nandini.

Original Language: Telugu

Stars: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal

Genre: Action/Drama

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: February 21

Vanangaan Plot: Vanangaan follows a deaf and mute man living with his sister in Kanniyakumari, doing odd jobs to survive. His rough nature often causes trouble, but he discovers a group of men secretly watching visually-impaired girls while they bathe. The film’s core focuses on how he takes a stand against them.

Original Language: Tamil

Stars: Arun Vijay, Roshni Prakash, Samuthirakani, Mysskin

Genre: Drama

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Tentkotta

Release Date: February 21

Bottle Radha Plot: Radha Mani, a mason, struggles with alcoholism, causing suffering for his wife Anjalam and their children. Their poverty worsens their hardships. When Radha is sent to a rehabilitation centre, his frustration grows as he desperately seeks freedom from the facility.

Original Language: Tamil

Stars: Guru Somasundaram, Sanchana Natarajan, John Vijay

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Platform: Aha Tamil, OTTplay Premium

Release Date: February 21

Original Language: Telugu

Stars: Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary

Genre: Comedy/Adventure

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: March 1

