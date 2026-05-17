Tamil film producer K Rajan, 85, dies by suicide after jumping into river in Chennai

Veteran Tamil film producer K Rajan has died after allegedly jumping into the Adyar River in Chennai. The police are investigating the incident, while further details surrounding his death are awaited. News18 Tamil Nadu confirmed the news on Sunday.
The 85-year-old was known for his outspoken and controversial speeches at Tamil cinema events and film launches. The news of his death has left the Tamil film industry in shock, with members of the fraternity expressing grief and disbelief on social media.
Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar shared a heartfelt message on X. “Terrible news. Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of film fraternity, producer K.Rajan Sir. He passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. Very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. Very very upsetting. May his soul rest in peace.”
Actor Vishal also reacted to the news, writing: “Just heard the news of k Rajan sir’s demise. Shocking to hear that he committed suicide. A bold speaker. Been the president of a distributor an association. Sad to hear this news. May his soul rest in peace.”
Actor and politician R. Sarathkumar remembered Rajan’s long contribution to Tamil cinema and expressed condolences to his family.
"The tragic incident of Mr. K. Rajan, a renowned producer in the Tamil film industry, taking his own life has caused immense shock and sorrow. From 1980 onwards, the unexpected end of this veteran producer, who had firmly established himself in Tamil cinema, will be a great loss to the Tamil film world. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, who are grieving his passing, as well as to his relatives, friends, and the entire Tamil film fraternity. I pray for the peaceful repose of his soul,"
Film director Seenu Ramasamy also paid tribute to Rajan. “Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran producer K. Rajan sir. The Tamil film industry has lost a bold and fearless voice. Heartfelt condolences to his family.”
Four-decade career in Tamil cinema
K Rajan began his career as a producer with the 1983 Tamil film Brammacharigal starring Suresh. He later directed Namma Ooru Mariamma in 1991, featuring Nizhalgal Ravi and Sarathkumar.
Over a career spanning more than four decades, Rajan produced, directed and acted in several Tamil films, including Doubles, Aval Paavam and Ninaikkatha Naalillai. He is survived by his son, Prabhukanth, who is also an actor.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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