Tamil music marvel Anirudh Ravichander to marry Kavya Maran: Who is she? Heiress to massive ₹24k cr Sun TV network

Tamil music composer Anirudh Ravichander is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend, Kavya Maran. The news of their wedding was confirmed by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The big fat wedding will take place in November this year.
CM Reddy took to X and revealed that Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding reception will be held in Chennai on November 21. He wrote, "Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran. The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21."
While the couple is yet to officially reveal their wedding date, Times of India reported that Ravichander and Maran's wedding will take place in Greece on November 11.
Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are rumoured to have been dating for a long time. However, neither of them ever confirmed the speculations. Last year, rumours of their wedding surfaced online. However, the composer dismissed them. He said, "Marriage ah? lol... Chill out, guys. Please stop spreading rumours."
Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, founder and chairman of the Sun Group, whose net worth is estimated at ₹24,600 crore as per Hurun Rich List 2026, and Kavery Maran, who leads Sun TV Network.
Hailing from Chennai, Kavya Maran completed her Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree from Stella Maris College before pursuing an MBA. Both Kavya and Anirudh are reported to hold commerce degrees. Kavya also has an additional postgraduate qualification in management.
Kavya Maran’s personal net worth is estimated to be between ₹400 crore and ₹500 crore, as per multiple reports. Live Mint couldn't independently verify these claims.
Kavya is the CEO and co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. Alongside her association with the cricket, she is linked to the broader Sun Group business and its sports franchises.
Kavya Maran comes from a family with a long history of business and political involvement in Tamil Nadu. Her grandfather, Murasoli Maran, was a prominent leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and served as a Union minister. She is also related to Dayanidhi Maran, the former Union minister and veteran DMK leader. Through the wider Maran-Karunanidhi family connection, Kavya is also related to former CM of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin. Reportedly, her father is the maternal cousin to Stalin.