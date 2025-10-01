Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin pays floral tribute to late actor Sivaji Ganesan on his birth anniversary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 1 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid floral tributes to the late legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan on the artist's 98th birth anniversary today.

'Veerapandiya Kattabomman', 'Parasakthi', 'Karnan', and 'Thevar Magan' are some of his memorable films.

In the visuals, CM MK Stalin poured flower petals on the photo frame of the actor to express his heartfelt tribute to the legendary cinema artist Sivaji Ganesan.

CM MK Stalin also took to his X handle to remember the legacy left by Sivaji Ganesan for his fans and cinema enthusiasts.

Tamil Nadu CM described the artist as the "actor excellency" who made a name for himself in the hearts of people with the help of his acting prowess.

"On his birth anniversary, I pay tribute to the memories of the actor Sivaji Ganesan, the "Actor Excellency," who amazed the entire world with his acting prowess and lives on as history, forever etched in the hearts of the people!" wrote CM MK Stalin.

MK Stalin also revisited the old photographs of Sivaji Ganesan and a few iconic scenes of his movies.

Born on October 1, 1928, in Villupuram, in the then South Arcot district of Tamil Nadu, Sivaji Ganesan is considered one of the finest Indian actors of all time.

He was known for his versatility and the variety of roles he depicted on screen,[6] which also gave him the Tamil nickname Nadigar Thilagam.