Tamil Nadu CM Vijay allows 6 shows daily starting 6 am; new films ‘Scene’, ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’ to get boost

In a major treat for cinema lovers and a box-office boost for filmmakers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay allowed screening of new releases around Diwali as early as 6 AM. CM Vijay ordered this week that all theatres in Tamil Nadu can screen six shows per day for one week from the release date of new Tamil films.

Advertisement

The shows can be screened from 6:00 am to 2:30 am the next day, as per the order cited by news agency PTI.

The decision was taken based on the request made by the Tamil Film Producers Council, Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association and Tamil Nadu Multiplex Owners Association to the Chief Minister.

They sought an increase in the daily show limit to accommodate the demand for new releases during their opening week.

Advertisement

What do the rules say? As per Rule 14-A of the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957, all theatres in Tamil Nadu are permitted to screen four shows per day.

However, during festival periods like Pongal, Deepavali, etc., special permission is given to screen additional shows for one week.

After the present government led by CM Vijay assumed office, the limit was relaxed to five shows a day during the first seven days of a film's release, as well as on weekends, public holidays and local festival days.

Following consultations on the requests and concerns raised by industry stakeholders, the CM directed that necessary amendments be proposed to the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, a press release said.

Restrictions on early morning shows Early morning shows in Tamil Nadu were a usual phenomenon, with films being shown at midnight, 4 AM, and 6 AM. But all such screenings in the early hours of the morning had to stop because of an incident that occurred during the FDFS celebration of Ajith's 'Thunivu,' which was released in January 2023, the Times of India reported.

Advertisement

According to the report, a fan, who was celebrating the film's release by dancing on a moving lorry in Chennai, fell and suffered fatal injuries. Following the incident, the government stopped granting permission for early morning special shows. Theatres were subsequently allowed to screen big releases and festival films from 9 AM, with a maximum of five shows a day.

CM Vijay allows 6 shows starting at 6 am Considering the request of the film industry, the Chief Minister has now permitted six shows per day for one week from the date of release of new Tamil films, the Government said in a press release.

The additional screenings can be held between 6 am and 2.30 am the following day, the government said.

Advertisement

The six-show allowance will also be applicable on Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays and local festival days, offering theatre owners greater flexibility in scheduling screenings

Who'll benefit? The order is expected to benefit producers, theatre owners and fans, especially during the Diwali releases.

The new release timings will help 'Scene,' starring Suriya, and 'Mookuthi Amman 2,' starring Nayanthara, which are set to be released on November 6 for Diwali.

With permission to show movies at 6 AM, along with six showtimes a day, both movies will benefit.