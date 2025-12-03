Tamil OTT releases this week: New movies and web series to watch online; Stephen, Dhoolpet, Kuttram Purindhavan & more

A number of new Tamil movies and web series will be available on OTT this week on platforms like SonyLIV, ManoramaMax, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT, and JioHotstar.

Advertisement

Let’s have a look at the ones available to watch online:

Stephen

Plot: Stephen, a Tamil psychological thriller, tells the story of a psychiatrist who becomes entangled in a web of mystery while evaluating a confessed murderer. The movie features plot twists and explores murder, motives, and trauma.

Advertisement

Cast: Gomathi Shankar, Michael Thangadurai, Smruthi Venkat, Vijayashree

OTT release date: December 5

OTT platform: Netflix

Kuttram Purindhavan

Plot: This Tamil crime thriller web series depicts the ordeal of a man whose daughter is assaulted and now seeks justice. The 8-episode series is woven with emotional depth alongside gripping suspense, as it was directed by Selvamani Muniyappan for his digital debut.

Advertisement

Cast: Pasupathy, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Vidaarth

OTT release date: December 5

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Dhoolpet Police Station

Plot: The crime web-series, set in Hyderabad, follows a police officer renowned for his unconventional methods and the unusual cases that come to his desk. Two murders rock the locality, and the cops have to solve the case at any cost.

Advertisement

The web series will be available in two languages — Tamil and Telugu

Cast: Chaitanya Sagiraju, Kancharapalem Raju, Sivanarayana Naripeddi

OTT release date: December 5

OTT platform: Aha

The Girlfriend

Plot: The Girlfriend moves beyond a conventional romantic comedy framework, exploring emotional and psychological dimensions of modern relationships. It has been described as an “important, brave” story that “asks uncomfortable questions and tells both girls and boys that relationships should not be claustrophobic.”

Advertisement

The movie, originally Telugu, will also be available in Tamil.

Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini

OTT release date: December 5

OTT platform: Netflix

Also Read | Malayalam OTT releases this week: New movies and web series to watch online

The Great Pre-Wedding Show

Plot: The Great Pre-Wedding Show is a comedy caper about a local photographer who loses the memory card of his camera after shooting a high-profile couple's pre-wedding film. The hilarious events that unfold are depicted in the movie.

Advertisement

The movie, originally Telugu, will also be available in Tamil.

Cast: Thiruveer, Teena Sravya, Master Rohan, Narendra Ravi

OTT release date: December 5